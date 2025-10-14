Shilo Sanders has been having fun while seeking his next NFL opportunity. In his latest venture, the Colorado alum flew to London to support his brother while convincing fans that he was Shedeur Sanders ahead of the Cleveland Browns' Week 6 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Shilo Sanders has recently been playing up to the fact that casual fans often mistake him for his better-known younger brother. The 25-year-old used that to his advantage when traveling overseas by wearing a Shedeur Sanders jersey, sunglasses and a baseball hat.

While cosplaying as his brother, Shilo took photos and chatted with fans who thought he was about to take the field in just a few hours. He posted the comedic video on YouTube, and it has since gone viral on X, formerly Twitter.

Shilo Sanders pulled up to the Browns – Steelers game dressed as Shedeur to prank the fans. It worked perfectly. 🤣🤣 (🎥 @DeionSandersJr, @WellOffMedia1) pic.twitter.com/7CQjhDBImR — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) October 14, 2025

Shilo Sanders humorously fit himself into conversations with fans who thought that he was Shedeur. He asked multiple viewers if they knew who he was by asking if they were familiar with “his brother.”

While dressed as his brother, Sanders met many who voiced their support for Shedeur. Several fans told him that they “loved” Shedeur and voiced the popular opinion that he should be the Browns' starting quarterback over Dillon Gabriel.

Shedeur Sanders would not see the field in the Browns' 23-9 loss to the Steelers. Gabriel threw for a season-high 221 passing yards but struggled overall, completing just 55 percent of his 52 pass attempts and taking six sacks.

Shilo Sanders still seeking next NFL opportunity

As for Shilo, the controversial defender is still looking for his next job. He remains a free agent and has yet to sign with a team during the regular season, even on a practice squad contract.

After going unselected in the 2025 NFL Draft, Shilo Sanders signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent. He was performing well in the preseason but squandered his opportunity by getting ejected for throwing a punch in the team's final preseason game. That decision warranted a fine, and the Buccaneers cut him the following day.

Since then, Sanders has worked out for multiple teams, but has yet to receive another contract. NFL teams have been openly cautious with the Sanders brothers, especially due to the media attention the Browns are currently receiving.