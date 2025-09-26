The Cleveland Browns were one of the most talked-about teams during the offseason after selecting Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. He's currently the third-string quarterback behind Joe Flacco and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel. However, that's not stopping Sanders' confidence whatsoever.

While talking with media members in the Browns' locker room, Sanders was adamant that he believes he can play in the league right now, according to ESPN Cleveland. The 23-year-old rookie kept his comments a bit vague, but claimed that there are things he can “do better” than some of the current starting quarterbacks in the league.

“I know if you see the quarterback play in the league right now, I know I'm capable of doing better than that.”

"I know if you see the quarterback play in the league right now, I know I'm capable of doing better than that," – Shedeur Sanders. FULL INTERVIEW: https://t.co/dbXReTKaDq https://t.co/7XlBTbw2D6 pic.twitter.com/YHIMd11Txd — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) September 25, 2025

Shedeur Sanders insinuates that some quarterbacks are playing below average right now. Which, to be fair, might be the case. We've already seen the New York Giants switch out Russell Wilson in favor of rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart. Teams make changes at the quarterback position all the time, especially when the offense is struggling.

However, the former Colorado Buffaloes star still has much to prove in the league. He has a hill to climb to earn some playing time in the league right now. The Browns used a third-round pick on Dillon Gabriel and named him the immediate backup to Joe Flacco. So, it's likely the coaching staff would give Gabriel a chance before Sanders.

Sanders joined the league after playing two seasons at Colorado. He proved to be an efficient quarterback, leading the nation in completion percentage with 74.0% in his final season. Shedeur Sanders also led the Big 12 Conference in passing yards (4,134 ) and passing touchdowns (37) during his senior year with the Buffaloes.