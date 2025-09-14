As Dillon Gabriel replaced Joe Flacco to make his Cleveland Browns debut in the lopsided 41-17 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday afternoon, there is no speculation about whether the team was to make a change at quarterback. While the rumors around the Browns will continue regarding their quarterback, head coach Kevin Stefanski will answer whether the team will start Gabriel in Week 3.

In the loss to the Ravens, Flacco threw for 199 yards to go along with a touchdown pass and a pick, and eventually was benched for Gabriel due to the score getting ugly. When Stefanski was asked if he would make a quarterback change, he would bluntly say “no,” according to 92.3 The Fan.

Stefanski wouldn't go into detail about why that's the case, except that it's not the time to talk about it, and the loss is felt within Cleveland collectively.

“I don't think it's fair to talk about that right now,” Stefanski said, according to Mary Kay Cabot. “We win as a team, we lose as a team.”

#Browns Kevin Stefanski not considering a quarterback change from Joe Flacco to rookie Dillon Gabriel. Here’s why: pic.twitter.com/9eG1avA1ur — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) September 14, 2025

Browns' Kevin Stefanski on the blowout loss to the Ravens

With Flacco having backbreaking interceptions for the Browns in Week 1 as well, one has to wonder when, or if, the team will switch to the rookie in Gabriel. However, Stefanski is more focused on the team as a whole, saying that with the blowout from Baltimore, they have to “learn” from it.

“It's early in the football season. Win, lose, or draw, you've got to learn from these things and move on. It is what it is,” Stefanski said

“It's frustrating when you lose, when you get beat like we got beat. Nobody's hiding from it. I know what these guys are about…we'll just get back to work,” Stefanski continued.

At any rate, it remains to be seen if Cleveland makes a move at quarterback as they start the season 0-2, looking for their first win of the season next Sunday as the team takes on the Green Bay Packers.