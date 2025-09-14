The Baltimore Ravens crushed the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, winning 41-17. Four passing touchdowns from Lamar Jackson and a scoop-and-score from Roquon Smith put this game to bed. With two rookie quarterbacks on the bench, Kevin Stefanski made a change to keep his quarterback healthy. The Browns pulled Joe Flacco and replaced him with Dillon Gabriel, marking his NFL debut.

“Down 31 in the fourth quarter in Baltimore, the Browns have pulled Joe Flacco, and rookie Dillon Gabriel is now making his NFL debut at QB,” NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

The Browns went down the field with the Oregon product under center. He even threw his first NFL touchdown, hitting fellow rookie Dylan Sampson for his first pro touchdown, as well.

Dillon Gabriel is on the board! He finds fellow rookie Dylan Sampson for the late score. pic.twitter.com/pAgPZoH1TK — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) September 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Browns drafted Gabriel in the third round of the NFL Draft back in April. That was before they took Shedeur Sanders, which sucked up all of the attention in training camp. But after a stellar season at Oregon, Gabriel won the backup job out of camp. He came into this game, albeit long after the outcome was decided, and was solid.

The Browns are 0-2 after losing by just one point to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1. While this year had no expectations, the lack of wins through two weeks all but locks out the playoffs. That could lead to more snabs for Gabriel and Sanders down the stretch, as Joe Flacco winds down his career.

The Browns have another difficult matchup next week when they host the Green Bay Packers. With Micah Parsons chasing down whoever plays quarterback, it could be a long day for Cleveland. Don't be surprised if Gabriel enters that game in a similar setting next Sunday.

The Ravens rolled to their first victory of the year in their home opener. They host the Lions for a potential Super Bowl preview next Sunday.