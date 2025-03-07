Updated Mar 7, 2025 at 8:59 AM ET

The Cleveland Browns are in an awkward position as a franchise. Cleveland is searching for a new quarterback to replace their controversial starter and his massive guaranteed contract. The Browns are also feuding with superstar pass rusher Myles Garrett. Their relationship appears to be breaking down.

Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett recently requested a meeting with team owner Jimmy Haslam, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Haslam declined to speak with Garrett because of his recent trade request.

Garrett made it clear since the end of the 2024 season that he would like to play elsewhere. Haslam's refusal to meet with Garrett suggests the Browns organization is aligned on their offseason plan, which includes keeping Garrett in Cleveland.

It appears that both sides are unwilling to budge from their current positions. Garrett wants to be traded, but the Browns will not entertain trade talks.