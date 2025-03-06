The Cleveland Browns have made a simple restructure on quarterback Deshaun Watson's contract to clear $35.8 million in cap space, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Deshaun Watson's status with the Browns is very much in question, and it is possible that he does not take another snap for the team. Regardless, the franchise is financially tied to him for the foreseeable future. His injury clouds his status for 2025, and it seems like the Browns will add at least one quarterback in free agency, and could add a long-term quarterback with the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft in the form of Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders.

The contract maneuver with Watson could provide the Browns with salary cap flexibility to pursue various quarterback options next week when free agency opens. Kirk Cousins has been viewed as an inexpensive option, if he is released by the Atlanta Falcons. However, that is in question. If Cousins is not released, veteran options like Sam Darnold, Russell Wilson and others stick out as options.

The good thing for the Browns is that knowing that they sit at No. 2 in the NFL Draft, there is no question that they will be able to grab one of the top two quarterbacks if they desire to do so. It could be a smart decision, because having a quarterback on a rookie contract could combat the salary cap constraints that the Watson contract creates.

Coming out of the NFL Combine, there is a sense that Ward is viewed as the top quarterback over Sanders, but there is belief that the Browns will take a quarterback at No. 2 despite that. The Tennessee Titans' decision at No. 1 could play into what the Browns do, as they could simply stick and take Ward. However, there is some belief that they could trade out of the pick. The Browns could be in play to move up, but the New York Giants, who sit at No. 3, are in play as well.

The Browns will need to address the quarterback room, and the move with Watson is a possible first step toward doing that.