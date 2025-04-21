The Cleveland Browns have the second overall pick in this week's NFL Draft. It is their first pick in the top 50 since making the Deshaun Watson trade in 2022. They could change their franchise trajectory with a quarterback there, but this class does not have the elite QBs they need. ESPN's Adam Schefter is not keen on the Browns taking a quarterback early in the NFL Draft.

“The closer the draft has gotten, however, the more it has seemed like they will not take over the league lead for drafting the most quarterbacks since returning to the NFL in 1999,” Schefter reported. “They have drafted five in Round 1, tying Chicago and Washington for the highest total.”

“It feels as if Cleveland will not go quarterback in Round 1 on Thursday, but nobody would be surprised if its next pick — whenever it comes — turns out to be a passer,” he continued.

That means Shedeur Sanders or Jaxson Dart could be picked by the Browns before the weekend is over. But the number two overall pick almost certainly will be used elsewhere. As Cam Ward has pulled away from the group, the rest of the quarterbacks have fallen down the board. Where will the Browns go at number two?

Options for the Browns at number two overall

If Shedeur Sanders is out of the question at number two, the Browns still have a lot of options. Sanders' college teammate, Travis Hunter, is the top option. He recently said he would quit football if his NFL team would not let him play both ways. Considering the Browns' lack of talent on both sides of the ball, they should let him do that.

Hunter is an incredible athlete, winning the Heisman Trophy for his play on offense and defense at Colorado. The Browns have a solid number one receiver, Jerry Jeudy, and a solid number one corner, Denzel Ward. If Hunter were their number two corner and number two receiver, he would be one of the most valuable players in the league.

The Browns could also take edge rusher Abdul Carter from Penn State. They just paid Myles Garrett the most money ever given to a defensive player, and Carter plays the same position. But double-teaming Garrett could open up the rookie for a great season.

The other option for the Browns at number two is offensive tackle Will Campbell. While his arm length has raised some questions, the Browns do need offensive line help.