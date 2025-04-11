Oh, the quarterback saga. The Cleveland Browns re-signed aging wonder Joe Flacco while Deshaun Watson claims the last has not been heard from him. And then there’s this rumor: Is there still a possibility of trading for Kirk Cousins after the Flacco signing?

Perhaps the signing of Flacco only complicates the matter of dealing for Cousins, according to a post on X by Ari Meirov.

The interesting part about the #Browns signing Joe Flacco isn’t how it affects their draft plans — it’s how it might impact the idea of trading for Kirk Cousins. Many around the league believed Cleveland could explore that after the draft, but with Flacco and Pickett now in the building — and the door still open to drafting a QB — it’s no longer a straightforward move.

Oh, so they might still draft a quarterback, too. That’s almost comical. They would have Watson, who is likely out for most of the season, Flacco, Kenny Pickett, a rookie, AND trade for Cousins? Somebody’s gotta leave the building. It’s likely Pickett as the odd man out if the Browns trade for Cousins.

Would QB Kirk Cousins help Browns?

Dan Orlovsky has been spinning that narrative quite a bit, according to the Pat McAfee Show.

“If Kirk Cousins becomes their starting quarterback, I would take Travis Hunter at (No. 2),” Orlovsky said. “If I was dead set on not taking a quarterback and I was getting Cousins. I’ve got a chance now.

“(The Browns) still (have) a talented roster. (Kevin) Stefanski is still a very good coach. Travis Hunter would play wide receiver for me. I think Kirk Cousins … never seemed settled last year. We called his games on Monday Night Football and he never seemed comfortable and never seemed like the right offensive fit.”

However, there are others, including NFL insider James Palmer, who suggest Cousins’ days as an NFL starter are gone, according to Sports Illustrated.

“If you talk to anybody in Atlanta, they will tell you he has just fallen off a cliff, which does happen to some older quarterbacks,” Palmer said. “They believe he can't play the position physically anymore. He just couldn’t play it physically anymore in the eyes of the Falcons. That bled into some issues in the way he played the position mentally as well. It led into a position where they believed he was unplayable.”