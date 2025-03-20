NFL analyst Todd McShay thinks the best option for Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders is with the Cleveland Browns. Sanders is slated to be a first-round pick in the NFL draft in April.

Sanders has previously hinted at Cleveland as a viable option.

McShay laid out the reasons why he believes Sanders will end up in Cleveland on his podcast “The McShay Show”, per Bleacher Report.

He said the Browns are in a state of “purgatory” due to the lucrative $230 million contract they gave quarterback DeShaun Watson in 2022. Watson has been largely unavailable due to his being suspended for accusations of sexual assault.

The purgatory situation allows for the Browns to create competition at the QB spot with a potential draft pick.

The Browns have the second pick in the NFL Draft.

The prospect of Shedeur Sanders in a Browns uniform

Sanders is a quarterback the Browns could build around for the future. He is known for making plays happen under pressure as well as his pass accuracy. Those tangibles are things the Browns are looking for to help win games.

General manager Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski have a 40-44 record including two playoff appearances since 2020.

Sanders finished his career at Colorado with 14,327 passing yards, 134 touchdowns, and a passing percentage of 70.1%.

Sanders is competing for a spot with the likes of Russell Wilson and Wentz. Wilson met with the Browns last week but is still waiting out his options.

There are reports of a “mutual interest” between the Browns and Wentz.

Sanders is in another battle with Miami quarterback Cam Ward. Ward is the top pick in the draft and is expected to be drafted by the Tennessee Titans. But the Titans are also looking at Sanders.

Browns' defensive back Myles Garrett said based on his conversations with the team during his contract negotiations he had a good feeling who the team would pick. Garrett said that was enough for him to re-sign with Cleveland.

Either way, it is expected the Browns are slated to pick up a new quarterback with Sanders being at the top of the list.