The Cleveland Browns dropped to 1-4 after a 21-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Ireland on Sunday. Rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel had a steady debut, showing poise in his first NFL start. Despite that, attention quickly shifted to Kevin Stefanski and his late-game decisions. Former coach Bruce Arians was among those who criticized the Browns offense and their repeated late-game struggles.

Popular NFL account JPA (@jasrifootball) posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), sharing a sharp critique from Bruce Arians, who won Super Bowl LV with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and coached the Arizona Cardinals from 2013 to 2017. Arians made the comments during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show in the days following Sunday’s loss.

“I don’t know how he’s kept his job this long.”

Arians’ comments come at a time when pressure is mounting in the AFC North standings. The Browns, tied with the Baltimore Ravens at 1-4, are searching for answers despite fielding one of the best defenses in the NFL. That unit, which had dominated through most of the game, couldn’t close against Minnesota—allowing Carson Wentz to go 9-for-9 on the final drive, capped by a game-winning touchdown to Jordan Addison with just 25 seconds left.

On offense, criticism of Stefanski's conservative play-calling is intensifying. After taking a 17-14 lead in the third quarter, the Cleveland NFL team failed to control possession, calling a three-and-out that lasted only 22 seconds. Rookie running back Quinshon Judkins, despite eclipsing 100 yards, was underutilized in crunch time—further fueling frustration among fans and analysts.

Arians’ comments carried weight because of more than just his status as a former NFL coach. He brings decades of experience, including a Super Bowl win and multiple Coach of the Year honors. His voice still carries influence across the league and inside team front offices. His blunt take on the Browns echoed what many fans and analysts were already starting to say.

With Week 6 approaching, the AFC North is tightening and fan confidence is slipping. All eyes are now on the Browns offense and its direction under Stefanski. What happens next could shape not only the remainder of the season, but the future of the franchise’s coaching staff.