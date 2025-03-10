For teams like the Cleveland Browns, the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft presents a crucial opportunity to move past a forgettable 2024 season. Using Pro Football Focus' (PFF) mock draft simulator, we conducted a five-round simulation to explore how the Browns can inject much-needed talent into their roster. By blending high-upside prospects with immediate impact players, Cleveland can address some big weaknesses while laying the groundwork for a more competitive future.

2024 Season Recap

The Browns suffered through a disastrous 2024 campaign. They finished with a 3-14 record and missed the playoffs after making it the previous season. A mix of injuries, inconsistent coaching, and an underwhelming offense left Cleveland at the bottom of the AFC North. Quarterback struggles, a declining offensive line, and a defense that failed to meet expectations all contributed to a frustrating season. With the franchise at a pivotal moment, general manager Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski must get the 2025 NFL Draft right to set the team back on course.

For the first time since drafting cornerback Greg Newsome II in 2021, the Browns will make a first-round selection. This is a rare opportunity to secure a game-changing talent. They hold the No. 2 overall pick and boast six total selections in the first five rounds. As such, Berry has ample draft capital to reshape the roster following last season’s disappointment.

The Browns' biggest question remains at quarterback. However, are they sold on Miami’s Cam Ward or Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders as worthy of the No. 2 pick? Would they instead look to bolster the defense with a dynamic playmaker like Penn State’s Abdul Carter or Colorado’s Travis Hunter? Or could the Browns take an unexpected approach to rebuild their roster?

Here we'll try to look at the Cleveland Browns' 5-round post-combine 2025 NFL mock draft, per the PFF simulator.

Round 1, Pick 2: Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

The debate continues over whether Hunter will primarily play cornerback or wide receiver at the next level. That said, one thing is certain—he’s among the elite prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner put up staggering numbers in 2024. He recorded 96 receptions for 1,258 yards on offense while also snagging four interceptions on defense.

A rare two-way phenom, Hunter is arguably the most dynamic athlete in this draft class. He can offer Cleveland a game-changer on both sides of the ball. With the Browns' secondary struggling last season, Hunter’s ability as a lockdown corner could be a transformative addition to the defense. His fluid coverage skills, elite ball instincts, and high football IQ make him a seamless fit in Cleveland’s defensive scheme. If the Browns choose to give him limited snaps on offense, his explosiveness as a receiver would only add another layer to their passing attack. If he's available at No. 2, Cleveland should have little hesitation in making this selection.

Round 2, Pick 33: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

Cleveland’s tight end group lacked reliability in 2024. This makes Michigan’s Colston Loveland an appealing solution. Standing at 6'6 and weighing 248 pounds, Loveland possesses the size, athleticism, and blocking potential to become a well-rounded NFL tight end.

He is a natural pass-catcher with strong hands and refined route-running. As such, Loveland can create mismatches all over the field. His ability to stretch defenses vertically and win contested catches gives him legitimate Pro Bowl upside. This is especially true if paired with an offensive coordinator willing to maximize his strengths. Yes, he still has room to grow as a blocker. However, his immediate impact as a receiving threat makes him a valuable addition to the Browns' offense.

Round 3, Pick 67: Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama

The Browns still need to solidify their quarterback situation. In this scenario, they take a high-upside gamble on Alabama’s Jalen Milroe. Arguably the most physically gifted passer in the class, Milroe is a true dual-threat quarterback. He is capable of turning broken plays into electrifying moments with either his arm or legs.

That said, his skill set is a double-edged sword. Yes, he can drop pinpoint deep passes with ease. Still, his accuracy on short and intermediate throws remains a concern. His tendency to sail routine throws will require refinement at the next level. That makes his development crucial to his NFL success. Ideally, he would sit behind a veteran quarterback for a season, allowing him to polish his mechanics and decision-making. If Cleveland is willing to be patient, Milroe could eventually emerge as the franchise’s long-term solution under center.

Round 3, Pick 94: Savion Williams, WR, TCU

Cleveland’s lack of reliable playmakers at wide receiver was evident in 2024. Adding a big-bodied, contested-catch specialist like Savion Williams could be the answer. Williams is an intriguing talent. His physical tools suggest first-round potential, but his technique and polish are still developing.

With the right coaching, Williams could blossom into a legitimate offensive weapon. His ability to stretch the field vertically and create after the catch will command defensive attention from day one. Sure, he may need time to refine his route-running. However, the raw talent and explosiveness make him a worthwhile investment for Cleveland’s receiving corps.

Round 4, Pick 103: Andrew Mukuba, S, Texas

Bolstering the secondary remains a priority for the Browns. As such, Texas safety Andrew Mukuba provides excellent value at this stage of the draft. Mukuba is a versatile, rangy defender with strong instincts and a knack for making plays on the ball.

Despite concerns about his frame, his elite athleticism and proven ability against top competition make him a promising addition to Cleveland’s defense. He projects as an immediate contributor in sub-packages, with the potential to grow into a starting-caliber playmaker. With smart coaching, Mukuba could develop into a key chess piece in the Browns’ defensive game plan.

Round 5, Pick 165: Kyle Monangai, RB, Rutgers

Cleveland’s ground game regressed in 2024. Additionally, with lingering uncertainty surrounding Nick Chubb’s future, the Browns should invest in a tough, no-nonsense running back in Kyle Monangai.

A physical runner with excellent vision and balance, Monangai thrives in a power-running scheme. He excels at grinding out tough yards between the tackles. Yes, he lacks elite breakaway speed. However, his well-rounded skill set and football IQ should allow him to contribute early in a rotational role. He profiles as a reliable complementary back who can provide stability to Cleveland’s rushing attack.

Final Thoughts

With this draft class, the Browns address multiple key areas of need while adding a mix of elite talent, high-upside prospects, and immediate contributors. Travis Hunter is a potential game-changer on both sides of the ball, giving Cleveland a true difference-maker in the secondary and possibly on offense. Colston Loveland strengthens the tight end position with his size and receiving ability, while Jalen Milroe provides a developmental quarterback option with immense physical tools. Savion Williams adds another weapon to the passing attack, Andrew Mukuba bolsters the secondary’s depth, and Kyle Monangai brings toughness to the backfield. If these picks pan out, the Browns could be setting themselves up for long-term success while also making a strong push in the 2025 season.