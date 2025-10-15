David Bell's NFL career has ended after just three seasons. The Cleveland Browns' wide receiver announced his retirement on Tuesday, due to an off-field injury.

Bell shared the news in a social media post with a caption, “Thank You, Cleveland,” with the 24-year-old making it clear that the decision was not his.​

“Several months ago, I was blindsided by an off-field injury that was beyond my control, which put my football future in jeopardy. After consulting with medical experts and praying, I accept that continuing to play football would literally risk life and limb,” Bell wrote.

Bell's retirement statement was filled with gratitude. “Thank you to the Browns—the Haslams, Andrew Berry, Chris Cooper, my coaches, and the team docs/medical staff for providing me with great care,” he wrote.

He also thanked attorney Brad Sohn “for making sure this never happens to anyone else again”.​

Bell closed his message with hope for the future. “I'm so proud of what I've accomplished and intend to apply football's teachings to my next chapter, and to help make the world a better place,” he stated.​

The exact nature of the off-field injury remains unknown. According to reports, Bell retired after having surgery for a serious injury he sustained during the offseason. The complication made it life-threatening for him to continue playing. This injury was separate from the hip injury that ended his 2024 season.​

Thank You Cleveland 🤞🏾🤎 pic.twitter.com/0Lp084Mvik — David Bell (@DB3LL) October 14, 2025

David Bell's three-year journey with the Cleveland Browns

Bell's last game came in Week 2 of the 2024 season against Jacksonville. On September 15, 2024, he dislocated his right hip when tackled by Jaguars defensive tackle Arik Armstead. He caught all three targets for 27 yards before being carted off. The injury required surgery and ended his season.​

Cleveland selected Bell in the third round (99th overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft. He appeared in 32 games over three seasons, recording 41 receptions for 408 yards and three touchdowns. His rookie year in 2022 was his most productive, with 24 catches for 214 yards. In 2023, he caught 14 passes for 167 yards, as reported by Pro Football Reference.

At Purdue, Bell was a star. He totaled 232 catches for 2,946 yards and 21 touchdowns in three seasons. They also paid tribute to their former star, posting, “One of the best to ever wear the Old Gold & Black. Wishing @DB3LL the best in his next chapter.”

The Browns posted their own tribute. “Appreciate you, David. It's been a pleasure having you be a part of our organization. Best wishes in this next chapter,” the team wrote.​