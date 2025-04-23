The Cleveland Browns are reportedly considering trading back in the upcoming NFL Draft, which has several teams interested in using the No. 2 overall pick to take Travis Hunter.

Although the Browns certainly could use the multi-faceted talents of Hunter, who won the Heisman for his extraordinary two-way ability, the Browns are among the teams near the top of the draft order listening to trade offers days before the draft.

“The Browns, Giants and Patriots are fielding calls for the Nos. 2, 3, and 4 picks, per league sources,” The Athletic's Dianna Russini wrote. “The majority of teams looking to move up see Colorado CB/WR Travis Hunter as their target should they be able to entice one of those teams, particularly Cleveland, with a suitable package. All three teams are listening.”

ESPN's Peter Schrager also said he heard that teams have been calling the Browns in hopes of acquiring the No. 2 pick, but he still predicts that the Browns will take Hunter in that spot.

“Hunter can be an elite defensive back from the get-go, but he also has the potential to be a top wide receiver,” Schrager wrote. “He's perhaps the rarest prospect we've seen in years. The Browns can — and will — consider using him on both sides of the ball. Coach Kevin Stefanski & Co. will get the very best out of him on offense.”

In a perfect world, either the Browns or Giants would likely have been able to trade up to No. 1 to pick Miami quarterback Cam Ward, who is all but certain to go to the Tennessee Titans. Both Cleveland and New York were reportedly rebuffed by the Titans, who have appeared dead set on taking Ward for quite some time now.

Despite Ward likely being the No. 1 pick, Hunter has been touted by some draft analysts as the most talented and best prospect. He had 1,258 receiving yards, 16 total touchdowns, 36 tackles, and 4 interceptions in his final year at Colorado while playing both wide receiver and cornerback.

The NFL Draft is set to begin on April 24.