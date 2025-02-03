Myles Garrett has officially requested a trade from the Cleveland Browns, and there will be many teams looking to acquire the reigning Defensive Player of the Year. The next question is how much teams will give up to acquire Garrett, and it may take a few first-round picks, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

“Unprompted text from a high-level NFL executive: ‘I’d give up 2 first-round picks and more to land Myles Garrett,'” Schultz wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

To put things in perspective, when Khalil Mack was traded to Chicago, the Bears gave up two first-round picks, a third-round pick, and a sixth-round pick for Mack, a second-round pick, and a conditional fifth-round pick.

It will definitely take more than one first-round draft pick to land Garrett, but since he's such a game-changer on the field, it won't even feel like teams are giving up one of their picks. As of now, it doesn't seem like the Browns want to trade Garrett, and sticking to their stance of not getting rid of him.

Myles Garrett requests trade from Browns

In what was probably not surprising news to some, Myles Garrett recently came out with a letter requesting a trade.

“As a kid dreaming of the NFL, all I focused on was the ultimate goal of winning a Super Bowl – and that goal fuels me today more than ever,” Garrett wrote. “My love for the community of Northeast Ohio and the incredible fanbase of the Cleveland Browns has made this one of the toughest decisions of my life. These past eight years have shaped me into the man that I am today.

“While I've loved calling this city my home, my desire to win and compete on the biggest stages won't allow me to be complacent. The goal was never to go from Cleveland to Canton, it has always been to compete for and win a Super Bowl.

“With that in mind, I have requested to be traded from the Cleveland Browns.”

The Browns did not have the best year last season, and Garrett is in win-now mode in his career. There is a lot of uncertainty about what the Browns will look like next season, and whatever they're supposed to look like, Garrett didn't seem to be interested in what they had going on. During the season, Garrett noted that he wanted to see if they would plan to get better while thinking about his future.

“If they can show that they will put all the pieces in place do it in the near future,” Garrett said. “If we have that alignment and we have a great defense, have time of possession and a running game offense, that will keep my mind at rest. Not just me, a lot of guys on defense and the defensive line.”