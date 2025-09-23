On Sunday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys dropped to 1-2 on the young 2025 NFL season with a blowout road loss at the hands of the Chicago Bears. As has become a theme this season, the Cowboys gave up a great game to the opposing quarterback, in this case Caleb Williams, who put together one of the best afternoons of his career against a lost Dallas defense.

Making matters more difficult on that end of the field for the Cowboys was the fact that they were playing without starting cornerback DaRon Bland, whom the team signed to a lucrative contract extension shortly before the season started.

However, on Tuesday, the team got a positive update in that regard.

“Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on (105.3 The FAN) said it's a good possibility that they will have CB DaRon Bland (foot) Sunday against the Packers,” reported Cowboys insider Jon Machota of The Athletic on X, formerly Twitter.

The Cowboys could certainly use all the help they can get against a Packers team that has gotten off to a dominant start this year (although you wouldn't know it from their performance on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.

Meanwhile, Bland has been out with a foot injury since Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

A tough start for the Dallas Cowboys

Sunday's game against the Packers will mark the return of Micah Parsons, and it will be very hard for Cowboys fans not to think about what could have been as their former star player lines up on the other side of their team.

Parsons alone likely would not be enough to fully fix what has been a truly awful Cowboys defense through three weeks, but having one of the best pass rushers of his generation on the field certainly could not hurt.

Instead, the Cowboys have watched Parsons dominate so far this year with the Packers, turning that team into what many consider to be a legitimate Super Bowl contender in the process.

In any case, the Packers and Cowboys are slated to kick things off on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET from Dallas.