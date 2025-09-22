On Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys dropped to 1-2 on the young 2025 NFL season with a blowout road loss at the hands of the Chicago Bears. Dallas' defense was a trainwreck throughout the afternoon, which has become a theme so far this season, consistently allowing opposing quarterbacks to have strong outings.

One thing the Cowboys could really use right about now is a star pass rusher, but unfortunately, they abandoned ship on that front when they traded Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers shortly before the season.

Recently, Stephen Jones, the son of team owner Jerry Jones, dodged a question about how Parsons would have made this team better.

“I’m worried about the guys who are on this football team. We have to figure out how to execute, play winning defense and make it happen,” said Jones, per Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News on X, formerly Twitter, via 105.3 the FAN.

“I believe in [Schottenheimer & Eberflus],” he added.

While Jerry and Stephen Jones may believe in what the Cowboys have cooking right now, not many other people do, including the Cowboys fanbase, who still have not seen their team make the NFC Championship Game in nearly three decades.

Tough times for the Cowboys

Up until Sunday's game vs the Bears, the one silver lining for Cowboys fans was that their offense had been playing well, with Dak Prescott looking like the MVP candidate version of himself, and CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens assimilating to form a lethal wide receiving duo.

However, that aspect of the Cowboys' success also fell off on Sunday afternoon in the Windy City, leaving the team with far more questions than answers at this point.

Despite the ugly loss, the Cowboys are still probably a bit too talented to all-out tank, but they're definitely not equipped to compete for anything meaningful anytime soon, which has essentially brought them to a standstill as far as both their current and future prospects.

The Cowboys will have an up-close look at what could have been next week when they welcome Parsons and the Packers into AT&T Stadium for a Sunday Night Football showdown.