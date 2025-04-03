The Dallas Cowboys created a profound history in scoring big in past drafts. Jerry Jones and company have found cornerstones like Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Micah Parsons here. Even plucked future Hall of Famers Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith and Michael Irvin via the NFL Draft.

But the 2025 version presents a critical class for the Cowboys. This is the first through Brian Schottenheimer as head coach, who's already a perplexing head coaching hire. But now he can show his draft smarts.

Dallas must swing big at No. 12 to win back restless Cowboys fans. Tetairoa McMillan of Arizona is a trending Dallas fit. The Cowboys are even urged to grab Boise State star Ashton Jeanty. The latter is a Texas native from Frisco.

There's first round talent the Cowboys must avoid, however. We're presenting three names Dallas is better off passing on. It's based off recent offseason work, film study and likely having a hard time fitting into the roster. Here are the three first round talents to avoid if you're the Cowboys.

Will Campbell, OT, LSU

Dallas already drafted someone who plays Campbell's position. Tyler Guyton is the tackle of the future.

Campbell sounds enticing for Dallas. Particularly with keeping Prescott upright. But he struggles against stunts. That flaw lowers his chances to deliver consistency against the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders. Both are known for stout trench play and hitting offensive lines with linemen twists.

Replacing the retired Zack Martin is the more pressing need along the line. Dallas can hold off until later rounds to address the OL. Besides, Campbell is still garnering top 10 projections. Bruce Feldman of The Athletic now has the towering tackle going ninth overall to the New Orleans Saints, who now have ex-Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore as head coach.

Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

Cornerback is a need here in Dallas. Even with Pro Bowlers Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland.

Johnson will entice teams with his ball skills. He returned three interceptions back for touchdowns. But his speed rises as a concern.

The towering 6-foot-2 defender reportedly ran a 4.48. He must run against a gauntlet of speed in the NFC East to survive. Names like DeVonta Smith, Terry McLaurin, newcomer Deebo Samuel, and Malik Nabers are capable of feasting on him. Johnson is even fooled by double moves — which leads to burnt coverage. Johnson would need to rely on his ball greed plus Diggs/Bland to bail him out in order to survive in Dallas.

Shemar Stewart, edge, Texas A&M

Stewart rose on draft boards after going crazy with his NFL Combine workout. He looks like a defensive end need here.

Except Stewart comes with some field red flags. He looked like he trusted his speed and athleticism way more than technique. Opposing blockers still had their way with him. Stewart even looked defeated the moment an offensive lineman latched his hands onto his chest. The Aggies star comes with limited hand moves.

Dallas needs pass rush production from the ends moving forward. Chauncey Golston and Carl Lawson only piled five sacks apiece. Stewart looks more like a decoy to free up Parsons and everyone else. If Dallas seeks a stronger pass rusher, Stewart isn't it.