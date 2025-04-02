When Field Yates boldly mocked Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan to the Dallas Coboys in his latest two-round 2025 NFL mock draft for ESPN, he did so with conviction.

Sure, some talent evaluators have kicked McMillan down their board ever so slightly over the past few months. Some have even suggested that Texas speedster Matthew Golden could leapfrog the Arizona product because of his far superior 40-yard dash time, 4.29 vs. a hand timed 4.55 at the Wildcats' pro day. But in Yates' opinion? That's all nonsense: McMillan is worthy of a top-15 selection and would be an ideal addition to the Cowboys at pick 12.

Discussing his selection with Dan Orlovsky and company on NFL Live, the former Lions quarterback agreed with the evaluation, noting that he thinks adding McMillan to the squad would make the Cowboys a “sneaky” good team because of his complementary style to CeeDee Lamb.

“I love the pick. If you were to tell Cowboys fans they were going to get CeeDee Lamb and Drake London, would you take that? Because that's kind of what his game's like, right? Ball skills are off the charts, he's kind of versatile, he's not just an outside guy, you can play him a little bit on the inside, and he's the complete opposite of what CeeDee Lamb is as a talent wise,” Orlovsky wrote.

“And for me, he's the first guy since TO who goes to the Cowboys who has got that big frame. They haven't really had a big frame. Michael Gallup briefly but a big framed wide receiver since then, and we've talked about it on our show a ton. The small people that Dak has had to throw to over the past couple of years. Look at these guys within the size and the history of the Cowboys organization. I love the pick and the Cowboys, if this is the pick, sneakily better than people will expect. I think this could be a good football team next season.”

On one hand, the idea of McMillion serving as that London-style big receiver has to be enticing for Cowboys fans, as they really haven't had that kind of player on their roster in a very long time. With that being said, would a top-tier WR2 really turn the Cowboys from a below-average team to a “sneaky” good one, as Orlovsky suggested? While probably not alone, Yates also has the Cowboys taking Ohio State's TreVeyon Henderson in the second round, so who knows? Maybe this really could be a transformative year for Dallas if they play their cards right.