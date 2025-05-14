In what was a bombshell deal for the Dallas Cowboys trading for George Pickens, the former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver looks to make a huge impact working with new teammate and star quarterback Dak Prescott. While the expectation is that Pickens can help the Cowboys by adding another weapon, Prescott would give his insights on how his new target can impact the team.

Pickens has been the leading receiver for Pittsburgh for the last two seasons, as he now heads to Dallas with Prescott expressing his excitement for the team obtaining the 24-year-old, via ESPN, who credited 1310 The Ticket.

“You turn on the tape and you see a guy that can catch the football,” Prescott said on Wednesday. “You put the football anywhere in his vicinity, very strong hands. More than a 50-50 catcher. He thinks it's his ball when it's in the air. I'm excited for him. I know that we need some help at that position.”

In the three seasons he's been in the NFL, Pickens has only recorded over 1,000 receiving yards in 2023, where he had 1,140 on 63 receptions to go along with five touchdowns. Last season, he had 900 yards on the dot and three touchdown grabs on 59 passes, where he received passes from quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Justin Fields.

Cowboys' Dak Prescott says George Pickens can help CeeDee Lamb

As the football world expects the Steelers duo of Pickens and CeeDee Lamb to be a problem for opposing teams, it will take some time to adapt and build chemistry. The University of Georgia product won't be the No. 1 option on Dallas, which isn't necessarily a bad thing since he'll be paired alongside the star receiver, as even Prescott said that “help” for Lamb has been needed.

“I know CeeDee needs some help, and I think when you have a guy like that, I heard George say it, it's hard to double-team two guys,” Prescott said. “Then, when you got other guys, whether it be [tight end Jake Ferguson], Jalen Tolbert, [Jonathan] Mingo, guys who have had reps and know how to get open in the league, I think we're putting together a nice group of weapons.”

Besides Prescott, Pickens also received high praise from owner and general manager Jerry Jones, which isn't surprising since he traded a 2026 third-round pick and a 2025 fifth-round pick for the pass-catcher and a 2027 sixth-round pick. Jones would even go as far as to compare Pickens to former Dallas receiver Dez Bryant.

“He's an uber competitor, and we had one in Dez Bryant who was the same way,” Jones said via ESPN, crediting the podcast “Schein on Sports,” hosted by Adam Schein. “I mean, he just couldn't get enough. And boy, when the lights came on and his cleats hit the turf, he was a different guy. And it feels like George is going to be that way.

At any rate, the Cowboys look to improve after finishing with a 7-10 record, which put them third in the NFC East.