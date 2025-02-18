On one hand, Micah Parsons got real about getting yet another defensive coordinator. On the other hand, Dak Prescott said he’s excited for Brian Schottenheimer. Meanwhile, the lead dog, Jerry Jones, saw his civil assault trial get delayed again, according to the Dallas Morning News via nbcsports.com.

“The claims of a South Carolina woman will go to trial on August 11. The case (was previously) due to begin on March 3. The woman alleges that Jones “kissed her on the mouth and forcibly grabbed her without her consent” during a Cowboys home game on September 16, 2018. The lawsuit was originally filed in 2020.”

The case had been set for trial on March 18, 2024 before being bumped.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says he’s innocent

Jones submitted an affidavit saying he doesn’t recall meeting the woman. He referred to the allegations as “categorically false.”

NBC’s Mike Florio had a humorous take on the lawsuit.

“It’s also fair to pose questions as to whether Jones has a habit of randomly kissing strangers (or anyone) on the mouth before, during, or after games,” Florio wrote. “We’re not saying he does, but there’s far more to this case than whether he recalls meeting, and kissing, one specific person who was ultimately feisty enough to sue over it.

“Ultimately, the case will come down to the credibility of the alleged victim. If Jones has no recollection of meeting the woman, he wouldn’t have any recollection of kissing her. And if he says he never kisses anyone at any time during games, he opens the door to evidence that might rebut this claim.”

Jerry Jones is no stranger to lawsuits

As of last year, Jones had three lawsuits pending against him, according to dallasnews.com.

Included in the litigious mix is a woman who claimed Jones is her biological father. She filed suit in a Dallas County court seeking to establish parentage. She later filed a defamation lawsuit against Jones in U.S. district court.

As for Jones’ football team, the Cowboys have struggled to find postseason success for decades. The team’s last appearance in the NFC Championship game came in 1995. This season will mark the 30th year since that appearance. That also marked the Cowboys’ last Super Bowl victory.

Jones said the 2024 team failed mainly because of injuries, according to espn.com.

“There's no question you'd be really avoiding a fact if you didn't acknowledge that the loss of Parsons — and the loss of Prescott, the loss of Lawrence — that those kinds of things didn't make a difference,” Jones said. “Were they the only reason we didn't have success this year? No, not at all. There's all kinds of elements going on out there.”