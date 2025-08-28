No NFL team has it easy with roster cuts, and Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer discussed the difficulty. One of the players the Cowboys released was a 71-game starter. But the most surprising 53-man roster cut before the 2025 NFL season came from the wide receiver room.

Depth isn’t necessarily a strength at that position, so it caught some folks off guard when the Cowboys released Traeshon Holden. He had been a standout during OTAs and training camp. But Holden took it well, according to his post on X.

“My route a lil different trusting what God got for me 💯”

Cowboys turn loose WR Traeshon Holden

The Oregon product didn’t get selected in the 2025 NFL draft, but brought confidence into his run at a roster spot. He had two catches for 42 yards in the Cowboys’ preseason game against the Rams, including a nice 35-yard grab, according to dallascowboys.com.

“It felt great. I'm still watching the catch to this day,” Holden said. “It's just like ‘Dang bro, I'm in the league.' I've dreamed of this since I was a little kid. So it's like, keep going for now.

“I'm the ultimate competitor. When I walk on the field, I'm the best player on the field. So just having that mindset. When I went undrafted, I came in the building angry like, ‘Now they got to pay.' ”

Another reason why Holden’s cut seemed surprising is because of his toughness. He displayed an attitude of getting on the field.

“The best thing for me, I feel like, is consistency and availability,” Holden said. “That's what keeps you on the field, that's what keeps you making the roster. I pride myself in just being that dog receiver where you can throw it to me and I'll make it happen any time.”

He said he wanted people to know: “He came to work every single day, and he was competing every single day,” Holden said.

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer praised that effort, according to Sports Illustrated.

“Every day he shows up, I mean, he really does,” Schottenheimer said. “Every day he makes a play. And when you do that, you get noticed, and when you do that, you get more opportunities, and just proud of him. You'll see him moving up the depth chart.”

Ryan Flournoy beat out Holden for the final roster spot. Flournoy’s special teams play seemed to be the deciding factor.

Cowboys add Traeshon Holden to practice squad

It’s possible his name could resurface as the season goes along. Performing well this summer would make him a strong candidate to get plucked from the practice squad if there are injuries.

Jalen Brooks and Jalen Cropper are also wide receivers on the practice squad. The Cowboys kept only five healthy wide receivers on the 53-man roster with Jonathan Mingo designated for the IR.

It didn’t help Holden’s chances to be stuck in a front-loaded wide receiver room. With CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens running as lead dogs, the Cowboys could have one of the best one-two punches in the NFL. Jalen Tolbert projects as WR3 while KaVontae Turpin and Flournoy will look for backup opportunities.

Lamb said he believes the Cowboys will be more in tune on the field this season, according to CBS Sports.

“It's been a while [since I've had to run as punishment], but I felt like that was really necessary,” Lamb said. “Honestly, I like what he's doing, because we need discipline.

“We need to be able to go through that line, you know what I'm saying? We need to have that availability towards the team, and then that aggressiveness at the same time. To be able to be as mad and fight between the whistles, and then as soon as the whistle is done, we're gonna line it up again. So I'll see you next play.”