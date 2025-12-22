As the Dallas Cowboys lost to the Los Angeles Chargers, 34-17, it marks the third straight loss for the team as they are eliminated from playoff contention in what has been another disappointing season. Though the Cowboys failed to make the playoffs, head coach Brian Schottenheimer would still point out the bright spots.

Speaking after the loss to the Chargers, the head coach would have a positive about the physicality of Dallas, specifically pointing out one player in safety Donovan Wilson. The 30-year-old defensive star would not only have seven total tackles, one for a loss, but also had to leave the game with an eye injury, and Schottenheimer went into detail on what happened.

“I’m really proud of how physical our guys played. And I’ll use this example: Donovan Wilson,” Schottenheimer said, according to Jon Machota. “Man, I mean, what a stud. Splits his eye open, goes in, gets stitches. I think he misses a couple plays. I mean, so you can’t tell me our guys didn’t play hard…We did that. I’m proud of them for that.”

“At the end of the day, I just didn’t think that we played very good complementary football,” Schottenheimer continued. “And some untimely penalties kind of limited our ability to do what we needed to do and limited opportunities for us offensively in the second half. And again, big swing in the game was the fourth down stop that they got down there in the red zone.”

Brian Schottenheimer defends the Cowboys' physicality

At the end of the day, the Cowboys left with a loss, and while Schottenheimer acknowledged their lack of execution, he defended how hard the team played.

“You can’t watch this film and say our guys didn’t play hard. They did play hard. We just didn’t execute very well, didn’t coach well enough to win,” Schottenheimer said.

Dallas is now 6-8 and with two gams left, the team looks to end on a positive note with their next game on Thursday, Christmas Day against the Washington Commanders. However, there's no doubt it has been a disappointing season.