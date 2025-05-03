When the Dallas Cowboys hired Brian Schottenheimer to be the next head coach, it left some questions. One of those would be how he would treat star players Dak Prescott and Micah Parsons.

Luckily for Cowboys fans, he's ahead of the curve. For instance, the head coach paired their lockers together. Although Prescott is the quarterback and Parsons is the linebacker, they are the stars of the team.

Schottenheimer elaborated more on why he put them together in the locker room.

“Two of our best players put them together,” Schottenheimer said. “There are also other things we're doing in there where guys are competing every day, and different things that we've kind of put in there, but they can challenge each other in a good way.”

Parsons is one of the league's best linebackers. His athleticism, versatility, but his football acumen is beyond impressive. He was a monster on the edge but has shown an ability to cover in space.

Meanwhile, Prescott has been a top quarterback when healthy. He can extend plays, read the defense, and get his guys opportunities to make plays.

Still, both men have a major influence on the game. Even though they are on opposite sides, their impact looms large.

Brian Schottenheimer thinks the Cowboys will be successful

The locker-room change might not seem like a ton. However, establishing the connection between Parsons and Prescott will be huge. Although both men are on opposite sides, they can offer input, especially considering that both players square off against one another in practice.

After Parsons signed a historic contract with the Cowboys, he is there to stay. The same goes with Prescott.

No matter what, those two will be instrumental for any success Dallas has this season and beyond. Building that chemistry seems to be a main point of emphasis for Schottenheimer.

Either way, the Cowboys have a mountain of expectations this season. Following Mike McCarthy's tenure ending, Schottenheimer might be more of the same.

No matter what, he's looking to build that camaraderie from the jump. That alone gives a good reason for there to be promise in the Lone Star State.

At the end of the day, it will be Parsons and Prescott who can be the catalyst for the team. Schottenheimer was the team's offensive coordinator for the past two seasons. Now, he'll be the head coach and have a thorough understanding of their chemistry.