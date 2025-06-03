The Dallas Cowboys are trying to get their cornerbacks at the same level of strength as the room for the wide receivers. Also, head coach Brian Schottenheimer had a candid reaction to the Cowboys’ Super Bowl drought.

Schottenheimer said he doesn’t spend time thinking about it, according to a post on X by Jon Machota.

Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer: “I don’t get caught up in (the Cowboys’ Super Bowl) drought. This is one year. This is the first year of mine. When the season’s over, we move on. We do. You move on, 2024 is over, now it’s 2025. Are we gonna win the Super Bowl this year? I hope. I think we are. If we don’t, you move on.

“I’m not wired that way because I’m competing every day to try to win a Super Bowl. If I’m looking back and worrying about that, I’m not focused on what really matters, which is making sure we have an incredible practice today.”

That’s one way of looking at it. But would the same logic apply if the Cowboys won the Super Bowl? Would Schottenheimer simply move on and not think about it? If not, his comments seem to be more like denying that the past three decades even happened.

Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer no fan of history

Legendary quarterback Troy Aikman doesn’t seem to think like Schottenheimer, according to Sports Illustrated.

“I thought we had more in us, and I thought we would be back,” Aikman said. “Obviously, we weren’t. But not only were we not back, but here we are almost three decades later, and no one has been back. I think I speak for the Cowboys faithful in saying that it's been a long time, and this is the Dallas Cowboys.

“It's an organization that has had a great history. And this team has won a lot of games over the years with a lot of different players. But for whatever reasons, they just haven't been able to get it done in the postseason. I don't think anybody is happy about that.”

As for owner Jerry Jones, at least he acknowledges the drought exists, according to athlonsports.com.

“I am going to be real clear: In no way am I satisfied,” Jones said this week at the NFL owners meetings in Florida. “We have hung around the rim, now we missed some real opportunities two or three times to maybe step up there and get into the championship game.

“I don't wake up in the morning saying it's been that long since we've played in an NFC Championship game. We have had good teams, we've had good players. It's not at all satisfactory, but no one has shown me the answer on how to get a Super Bowl. I don't sit around and dwell on that long since we have been, and I don't even want to have a tone about it.”