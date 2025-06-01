The Dallas Cowboys got an upgrade in their wide receiver room this offseason, acquiring George Pickens from the Pittsburgh Steelers. After the Steelers lost in the playoffs, there were rumblings that there was a chance that Pickens wouldn't be a part of the team's future. It also seemed like Pickens himself didn't want to be with the team for the foreseeable future, and he let that be known in his latest post on social media.

A Steelers fan made a thread on X, formerly Twitter, highlighting all of Picken's lowlights, and the receiver clapped back.

“Lmaooo. I play for cowboys bro stop reminiscing,” Pickens said. “And trying to justify the trade, yall just lost another good player to fake reports like this one.”

Apparently, later on in a now-deleted tweet, Pickens admitted that he wanted out of Pittsburgh, and the team eventually made it happen.

“I forced buddy. They were gladly keeping me… have a nice day and a blessed one my guy,” Pickens wrote.

The Steelers are having a strange offseason, as they haven't yet signed a quarterback. Though they drafted Will Howard and still have Mason Rudolph on the team, they may need a veteran option if they want a chance of being competitive this season.

As for Pickens, he seems to be in a better position with the Cowboys, and they have a chance to be one of the better teams in the league this upcoming season.

Cowboys are excited about George Pickens' addition

Not only is Pickens excited about joining the Cowboys, but his new teammates have had nothing but good things to say about him since he joined. CeeDee Lamb was asked about his thoughts on pairing with Pickens, and thinks they can be successful playing off of each other.

“Everything. His demeanor. Everything he brings to the table. Deep threat ability. Able to block. And just the energy he brings to the game,” Lamb said via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “We complement each other very well. … He hasn’t stopped smiling since he got here.”

Dak Prescott, who will have the honor of throwing the ball to Pickens, is excited as well.

“Huge. Huge. Yeah, very huge,” Prescott said via Calvin Watkins of Dallas News. “I mean looking at [the] guy’s tape, you see what he does, the kind of receiver he is. He’s going to win on one on ones. He can win two vs. one if he has to. Very, very talented guy. When you can add him alongside a CeeDee and the rest of the weapons we have, I’m super excited.”