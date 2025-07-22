The Dallas Cowboys and Micah Parsons still have not come to a deal on a contract extension, and that's because there is no extension even officially on the table.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Cowboys, despite supposed discussions with the All-Pro edge rusher, have not offered Parsons a deal.

“He may know how the movie is going to end, but it also helps to start that movie,” Schefter said of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, using a metaphor about agreeing to an extension with Parsons. ‘And they haven't even submitted a contract proposal yet to Micah Parsons. So there are no negotiations. So we may try to get to the end of that movie, but there is a lot of movie to play. There's two and a half hours of movie left to get through. We haven't even gotten the opening credits or anything like that because nothing has happened.

“And so for all the talk we've had about Micah and a contract and how close they are or aren't, they're not close. They haven't even started. They haven't started! There's been no negotiations! So at some point in the summer, everybody's expecting and waiting for that deal to get done, but they're not getting a deal done until they can start talks, come up with offers, and there have been no offers exchanged so far.”

"[The Cowboys] haven't even submitted a contract proposal yet to Micah Parsons." —@AdamSchefter on Micah Parsons' contract negotiations

Although Parsons had said that he would not sit out in an attempt to force the Cowboys' hand into giving him a deal like many other NFL players around the league, there is an incentive for Dallas to get an extension finalized quickly: money.

Dallas has slow-rolled several contract negotiations over the past few seasons, most notably that of quarterback Dak Prescott and leading wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. While the Cowboys waited and waited, the value of the players increased, and so did their contracts.

The lengthy extension process almost certainly cost the Cowboys several million dollars, as Prescott, despite worries about his postseason performance, signed a four-year, $240 million deal, while Lamb got a four-year, $136 million extension after holding out of training camp last year.

Parsons, as one of the best players in the NFL, is expected to be paid as such, although the baseline price has likely only gone up in the aftermath of T.J. Watt's historic $41 million-per-year contract extension with the Pittsburgh Steelers.