If you’re a fan of the Dallas Cowboys, you get used to Jerry Jones’ quips. However, Micah Parsons doesn’t have to agree with what the owner says. Also, Mike Florio gave Parsons trade advice after the verbal jabs from Jones.

Florio said Parsons should not have reported to training camp, according to nbcsports.com. And Parsons may have to play hardball now.

“Although the CBA is structured to make it much harder for a player to walk out after he shows up, Parsons may have to do it in order to get the best possible deal,” Florio wrote. “If he doesn’t, Jones WILL lowball him. And, if Micah doesn’t take the last, best offer, the Cowboys WILL kick the can until 2026.

“If that happens, Parsons should demand a trade after the season to a team that will pay him what he’s worth. And that won’t use the inevitability of injury against him.”

Cowboys DE Micah Parsons in a tough spot

The problem with Jones’ stance is twofold. First, NFL football players get injured. Good, bad, in between. They all get hurt at some point. Second, players who go after the quarterback with the energy and speed of Parsons are more likely to get hurt.

Jones can’t have it both ways. He can’t expect Parsons to give full all-out effort and still manage to avoid an injury here or there.

But Jones said these digging words, according to a post on X by Ari Meirov.

“Just because we sign him doesn’t mean we’re gonna have him,” Jones said. “He was hurt six games last year. Seriously. I remember signing a player for the highest paid at the position in the league. And he got knocked out two-thirds of the year. Dak Prescott. So there’s a lot of things you could think about when you’re — just as the player does — when you’re thinking about committing and guaranteeing money.”

The funny thing about this discourse is that the Cowboys will sign Parsons. Florio’s talk of a trade demand seems pretty silly. NFL teams rarely get talents like Parsons. They aren’t going to give them up this early in their career, even for multiple draft picks. Because the draft picks are a gamble. Parsons is a proven sure thing.

Sure, there may be a situation where Parsons gets so greedy that he prices himself out of the market. But if the Cowboys can’t afford him, what NFL team could? There’s a lot of preseason silliness going on here. It will almost surely be resolved soon.