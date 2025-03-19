The Indianapolis Colts may feel like they hit on free agency after signing Charvarius Ward to a deal. Ward has been one of the more productive safeties in the league, and you can say that he got it out of the mud being an undrafted free agent. Players never know how their careers may end up as UDFA, but Ward went through the experience and made the most out of it.

Recently, he shared his come-up from being a UDFA, and threw in a hilarious shot at the Dallas Cowboys.

“You don't have many opportunities as an undrafted free agent,” Ward said. “Even going back to the Cowboys, I signed with them as an undrafted free agent. In training camp and OTAs… I was strappin' all them boys. I thought I was making the team, but Dallas don't make a lot of good decisions so they ended up trading me to Kansas City.”

Ward is probably not the only person that thinks the Cowboys make bad decisions, because their owns fans are saying the same thing at times. Luckily for Ward, he's been able to be a part of some winning organizations in his time, and he's looking to bring that same attitude to the Colts.

Charvarius Ward looking for a fresh start with the Colts

Ward spent the last two years with the San Francisco 49ers, but last season may have been his toughest one mentally after having to deal with the death of his one-year-old daughter. In his introductory press conference with the Colts, he spoke about the mental toll it put on him last season, and how signing with the Colts can give him a fresh start.

Ward will definitely be an upgrade in the Colts' secondary, and he has the experience to help them get to where they want to be. The hope is that the offense can continue the momentum from what they did last season, and Anthony Richardson turns into the quarterback that everyone expects him to be.