With the Dallas Cowboys taking on the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, it will no doubt be tough sledding for the team going up against what many consider a top NFC team, though they were upset 13-10 by the Cleveland Browns last weekend. While headlines will surround Micah Parsons' coming back to face the Cowboys with the Packers, quarterback Dak Prescott will discuss a different aspect of the contest.

Looking at the odds for the outing, Green Bay is a 6.5 point favorite to beat Dallas on their home field, as when Prescott was told this, he would say he 'embraces' being an underdog in the game, according to Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News.

“I never look at the lines honestly,' Seven, I guess it is big when you’re talking about the NFL, right. I embrace it,” Prescott said. “I've always embraced being the underdog, getting a chance to go out there & prove yourself.”

So far this season, Prescott has thrown for 800 yards, along with three touchdowns and three interceptions, in what has been an inconsistent season for the team as a whole besides his performances. The one aspect that Dallas will look to avoid is for Parsons to make an immediate impact and bring Prescott to the ground, something that even the quarterback doesn't want to see happen.

“Dak Prescott on the pain Micah Parsons wants to bring: ‘I hope it's not for me. I hope he doesn't get to me,'” Watkins wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Micah Parsons has a “painful” admission on facing the Cowboys

Article Continues Below

As the Cowboys prepare a strategy to stop Parsons and the Packers, it still will be a jarring game to watch for fans who have to watch the defensive star play in AT&T Stadium, but not with a star on his helmet. Parsons would speak about getting the chance to sack Prescott, saying that it will be “painful,” according to ESPN.

“It's going to be painful,” Parsons said. “That's my guy. He was always like a good mentor for me. But you know how it is. He always told me if I ever faced him that it'll be a great matchup, so I'm excited to see what Sunday brings itself.”

Dallas is 1-2 and looks to get another victory in the win column by upsetting Green Bay on Sunday night.