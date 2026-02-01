The Dallas Cowboys had a hard time getting stops on defense this past season, especially after they traded one of the best defensive ends in the league before the year started. No matter what the Cowboys did after that, they were not able to stop teams from scoring on them, and it was a big reason why they didn't have success as a whole.

After the season, the Cowboys fired defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus and went out to hire Philadelphia Eagles DBs coach Christian Parker as the new leader of the unit. It looks like they're not done adding to the staff, as they recently interviewed a college coach for their defensive assistant position, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

“Texas Tech outside linebackers coach C.J. Ah You is set to interview Tuesday for the OLB job with the Steelers, per source. A former NFL defensive end, Ah You also interviewed Friday with the Cowboys,” Pelissero wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

It seems like Ah You is a well-respected coach, and he could be another good addition for the Cowboys and their staff. They'll have to fight with the Steelers over who will land him, and it will be interesting to see where he decides to go.

If he's choosing based on who has the most talent on defense, the Steelers will probably be his choice, but if he's looking to help build up a group, the Cowboys would be the choice.

It will be interesting to see what the Cowboys plan on doing during the offseason to improve the unit, and they have free agency and the draft to do so.