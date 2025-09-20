The Dallas Cowboys enter Week 3 with a chance to climb high and continue building momentum after their thrilling overtime win against the New York Giants.

Facing the Chicago Bears, the Cowboys know their best opportunity lies in exploiting a shaky Bears defense that has been exposed in the first two games of the season.

Chicago has given up more points than any other team in the league so far, and with Dak Prescott leading a dangerous receiving corps that includes CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, and tight end Jake Ferguson, Dallas has every reason to attack through the air.

For all of the Bears' optimism around rookie head coach Ben Johnson and No. 1 pick Caleb Williams, defensive lapses remain the fatal flaw opponents will continue to exploit.

That urgency only grew with roster news from Saturday. With DaRon Bland already sidelined, the Cowboys officially elevated cornerbacks Zion Childress and Robert Rochell from the practice squad, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The move provides immediate depth to a secondary that has been stretched thin by injuries early in the year. While neither Childress nor Rochell brings the same level of experience as Bland, their call-ups reflect Dallas' intent to patch holes quickly as they prepare to face Williams and a Bears offense still trying to find rhythm.

The secondary's health is especially important given how much pressure it takes off Prescott and the offense. Against the Giants, Prescott threw for 361 yards and two touchdowns, while Lamb bounced back from a quiet Week 1 with nine catches for 112 yards.

Ferguson and Pickens also made critical contributions, helping to fuel the 40-point performance. With Chicago's secondary also depleted, the Cowboys will likely lean on this formula again, hoping to put the game away early and avoid another dramatic finish.

Still, defensive concerns linger. Owner Jerry Jones admitted this week that Dallas remains open to exploring trades for defensive reinforcements. ”Absolutely, I’m open for business,” Jones said in a radio appearance, noting that the team's extra draft picks could be used to add help up front.

It's a sign that while the Cowboys are confident in their offensive firepower, they recognize the need to shore up the other side of the ball if they want to stay competitive in the NFC.

With roster moves made and confidence high after Week 2's win, Dallas heads into Chicago ready to prove its ceiling extends beyond just offensive fireworks.