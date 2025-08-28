Just after the Dallas Cowboys traded All-Pro pass rusher Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers on Thursday, the team pulled the trigger on another roster move, adjusting its depth chart just ahead of the 2025 season opener.

The Cowboys have claimed offensive guard Trevor Keegan off waivers from the Philadelphia Eagles, according to ESPN's Field Yates. Philadelphia drafted Keegan, a 6-foot-5, 305-pound lineman, in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft with the 172nd overall pick. He initially made the Eagles’ 53-man roster for the upcoming 2025 season before they waived him on Wednesday.

Keegan joins Dallas with plenty of success from his college career to build on. At Michigan, he started across multiple seasons and was part of an offensive line that won back-to-back Joe Moore Awards in 2021 and 2022, given annually to the nation’s top offensive line unit. He earned First-Team All-Big Ten honors in 2022 and followed it with a Second-Team nod in 2023.

He started 11 games in 2022 and all 15 games in 2023 as the Wolverines captured the College Football Playoff national championship. Keegan finished his Michigan career as a two-time All-Big Ten honoree, three-time Big Ten champion, and a CFP national champion.

Article Continues Below

His rookie NFL season with the Eagles ended in a championship run as Philadelphia defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 40–22 in Super Bowl LIX, giving Keegan a Super Bowl ring in his first year. Over the 2024 offseason, the Eagles tested him at multiple interior line positions, including center, though reports indicated mixed results.

To make room for Keegan, Dallas waived wide receiver Ryan Flournoy, a sixth-round pick in 2024. Flournoy played in 11 games during his rookie year, starting once. He finished with 10 receptions for 102 yards and was viewed as a developing depth option at wideout.

With Flournoy’s departure, the Cowboys’ current wide receiver group is down to four names on the 53-man roster, including CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, Jalen Tolbert, and KaVontae Turpin. Meanwhile, Keegan joins interior line reserves Brock Hoffman and T.J. Bass, with Saahdiq Charles on the practice squad.

The timing of Dallas’s moves adds to the drama ahead of Week 1. The Cowboys will open the 2025 regular season on the road against the Eagles, the very team that drafted Keegan just last year.