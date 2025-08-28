Every offseason, the Dallas Cowboys are the subject of headlines, debates, and projections that range from Super Bowl dreams to total collapse. Entering 2025, the story is no different. A new coaching staff led by Brian Schottenheimer has taken over. However, questions surrounding Micah Parsons’ contract situation, Dak Prescott’s durability, and the offensive line’s protection loom large. The Cowboys are still loaded with talent, of course. There’s no denying, though, that they’re a team teetering between legitimate contention and another frustrating year of unmet expectations.

Cowboys’ 2025 season preview

The Cowboys closed out their 2025 preseason with a 1-2 record, dropping games to the Rams and Ravens before defeating the Falcons in the finale. The team has since finalized its initial 53-man roster. They waived running back Deuce Vaughn and added cornerbacks Trikweze Bridges and Reddrick Steward to the active roster. With preseason evaluations complete, Schottenheimer now turns his attention to the regular-season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles, just days away.

The Cowboys enter the season with significant concerns, though. Whether Parsons is on the field or not, injuries on both sides of the ball pose serious challenges. Cornerback Trevon Diggs, linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, and left tackle Tyler Guyton are all expected to begin the year on the physically unable to perform list. Guyton struggled during his rookie campaign, and Dallas’ depth along the offensive line doesn’t inspire much confidence.

On the right side, Terence Steele allowed nine sacks last season. That raises questions about Prescott’s protection. Without a reliable run game to ease the pressure, the trio of Javonte Williams, Miles Sanders, and rookie Jaydon Blue will be critical in establishing offensive balance. Otherwise, the Cowboys could find themselves in trouble. They just aren’t built to survive high-scoring shootouts. Yes, that's even with the addition of wideout George Pickens.

Here we'll try to look at and discuss the three bold predictions for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2025 NFL season.

Parsons continues holdout

Parsons’ contract standoff has turned into the defining drama of the Cowboys’ offseason. Parsons has sat out all practices and preseason games while demanding a new extension. The situation has soured to the point where he’s reportedly requested a trade. Jerry Jones insists the team and Parsons had agreed on the framework of a deal back in the spring. The negotiations, though, unraveled once his agent stepped in. Parsons, meanwhile, believes Jones mishandled the process entirely by not anticipating the agent’s involvement from the start.

The season opener against the Eagles is fast approaching. Unlike Prescott’s last-minute contract resolution in 2024, this one doesn’t appear close to a solution. The atmosphere is colder, the positions are more entrenched, and Jones appears willing to play hardball. Unless Parsons decides to play under his current contract, the Cowboys may have to plan for a season without their most disruptive defensive force. Even if Parsons relents and returns, a late arrival could leave him rusty and less effective early in the season. Either way, Dallas enters 2025 clouded by uncertainty around its defensive centerpiece.

Lamb goes over 1,100 receiving yards

If there’s one constant in Dallas’ offense, it’s CeeDee Lamb’s production. The All-Pro receiver has recorded three consecutive 100-catch seasons. He’s poised to extend that streak in 2025. With Pickens now lined up opposite him, Lamb will likely spend more time in the slot. That's his quickness and precise route running make him almost impossible to contain. Defenses will struggle to double-team him with Pickens demanding attention outside. Now, Prescott will have a dependable safety net in high-leverage situations.

Article Continues Below

The biggest challenge for Dallas is establishing a credible run game. Without one, opposing defenses may drop extra bodies into coverage. That could make it harder for Lamb to find openings. Still, his consistency and versatility should keep him above the 1,100-yard mark for the fourth straight season. More than ever, Lamb represents the Cowboys’ offensive heartbeat. Now, with Pickens complementing him, Dallas finally boasts a two-headed receiving monster that could carry them through tough stretches.

Cowboys fall short of 10 wins

Optimism always runs high in Dallas. That said, the cracks are hard to ignore. A new head coach means an inevitable adjustment period. The back half of the Cowboys’ schedule is grueling, too. It is filled with playoff-caliber opponents. Injuries along the offensive line and the absence of Parsons could prove devastating.

The Cowboys have never endured a losing season with Prescott healthy. At 32, he’s still capable of steady, efficient play. If he stays upright, Dallas could reach nine wins. 10 wins, however, feels like a stretch. Between Parsons’ holdout, a patched-together offensive line, and the uncertainty of how quickly Schottenheimer’s system gels, this roster feels like one destined to hover around .500. Eight or nine wins is realistic. Sure, that might keep them in the playoff mix. However, it won’t quiet critics or satisfy a fan base desperate for more than another wild-card exit.

Looking ahead

The Cowboys are once again at a crossroads. They are trying to balance immense talent with nagging instability. Parsons’ contract dispute threatens to derail a defense that’s long relied on his game-changing presence. Lamb and Pickens give Prescott one of the NFL’s best receiving duos. That said, protection and consistency remain real concerns. And while Schottenheimer may bring fresh energy, his first season as head coach comes with its own growing pains.

Dallas can still compete in the NFC East, but bold predictions point toward turbulence: a prolonged Parsons holdout, Lamb’s continued dominance, and a team that ultimately falls short of double-digit wins. For the Cowboys, 2025 looks less like the year they break through and more like another season of unmet promise.