Just days before the start of the 2025 NFL season, the trade sending Micah Parsons from the Dallas Cowboys to the Green Bay Packers sparked plenty of reactions, especially from team legend Dez Bryant. The former wide receiver stunned fans this week with a bold prediction about the franchise’s future. While reacting to the shocking Parsons deal that shook the NFL, Bryant declared that Arch Manning would one day wear the Cowboys’ star on his helmet.

The Cowboys finalized the blockbuster move on Thursday, sending All-Pro Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers. In return, Dallas received defensive tackle Kenny Clark and two first-round draft picks. The Parsons trade made headlines immediately, both for the Cowboys’ decision to part with a generational player and for what the return package could mean for the team’s direction. Shortly after the deal became public, Bryant shared his unfiltered reaction.

“I can't believe what the f*** I just saw,” he wrote on X, echoing the disbelief felt across the league.

He also made a striking claim about the Cowboys quarterback's future, placing Arch Manning directly into the conversation.

“Arch Manning will have a star on his helmet,” Bryant wrote. “Nobody can tell me different.”

The post spread quickly as fans debated whether the Texas quarterback might truly be in Dallas’ plans down the road.

Manning himself addressed the situation after reports surfaced that his grandfather, Archie, suggested he might remain at Texas longer.

“I don’t know where he got that from,” Manning said. “He texted me and apologized about that. I’m really just taking it day by day right now.”

The 20-year-old quarterback won’t be eligible for the NFL Draft until 2026. Still, Bryant’s Arch Manning prediction tied the young passer’s name to the Cowboys in a way that quickly became one of the week’s biggest storylines.

Meanwhile, Parsons bid farewell to Cowboys fans with an emotional letter. He thanked teammates, coaches, and staff for their support while reflecting on his years in Dallas.

“I never wanted this chapter to end, but not everything was in my control,” he wrote. “Through it all, I never made any demands. I never asked for anything more than fairness. I only asked that the person I trust to negotiate my contract be part of the process.” he added, according to On3

The star defender heads to Green Bay with a new four-year, $188 million deal, including $136 million guaranteed. His departure leaves Dallas in uncharted territory, and Bryant’s comments ensured that the quarterback conversation will remain a focal point moving forward.