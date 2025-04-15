When one sees the name Emmit Smith, the words Dallas Cowboys will almost surely follow close behind.

On paper, it makes sense, right? While Smith didn't play his entire career in Dallas, he had his greatest successes with the star on his helmet and will go down in sports history as a member of the franchise as a result.

And yet, at the moment, it doesn't feel too good for Smith to be a Cowboys legend, as his team simply hasn't kept up with the winning ways that made them America's Team last century.

Discussing his recent experience as a Cowboys legend with 96.7 FM The Ticket, Smith noted how upset he gets every time an Eagles fan shouts their signature catchphrase at him at the airport, as the NFL's nouveau riche is starting to overtake the old guard blue bloods.

“I'm sick of it. We have allowed others to nitpick at the star [logo] and make fun of the star … Now all of a sudden over the last 20 years, [the Eagles] win two Super Bowls and they think they're the best thing on the planet, and everywhere I go I hear, ‘Go Birds.' I'm sick of hearing ‘Go Birds.' I'm always asking where are you going? You still got a long way to go to catch us,” Smith said via the Inquirer.

“That part bugs me. It bugs me because in my heart, I truly believe our organization should be contending for an NFC championship and even a Super Bowl at least once or twice every decade because every team recycles every decade. For us not to be there for over the last 30 years is a crying shame.”

Well Smith, there's an old saying that goes, ‘winning changes everything.' A good team can become great with a Super Bowl win, a great team can enter the GOAT conversation with a few, and even a deeply flawed squad can see their names immortalized forever if they can bring home the big one.

If Smith wants to see the Cowboys talked about like legends once more and for Eagles fans to shut up when they see him – which, frankly, will probably never happen – all Jerry Jones needs to do is field a contender for the first time since VHS was the popular home entertainment format.