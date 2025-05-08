The Dallas Cowboys addressed a major need post NFL Draft. Dallas pulled a blockbuster deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers, adding George Pickens in the process.

There's one more hurdle to clear, though, involving this May 7 trade. The Cowboys have Pickens' final year of his contract to deal with.

Pickens addressed that money situation via Jon Machota of The Athletic Thursday. The incoming fourth year receiver got real about his contract.

“I'm kinda where my feet are right now, to be honest,” Pickens began. “I'm not really thinking about contract talks.”

Pickens is content with his new change of scenery.

“I'm just glad to be with the Cowboys right now, trying to build a winning culture,” Pickens said.

Former Cowboys star reacts to George Pickens addition

The Pickens swap has sparked multiple league-wide reactions. Even from former Cowboys, particularly one who's very vocal about the move.

Ex-Dallas defensive end and first rounder Marcus Spears reacted to the trade. Spears, though, questions if Pickens will have the right frame of mind.

“Everything revolving around this George Pickens trade is about his availability and is he going to bring a maturity that's needed in order to stay on the field and be available for games,” the ESPN analyst Spears said.

But Spears knows the Dallas offense ascends if Pickens gets on the right page. Especially with CeeDee Lamb lining up opposite of him.

“If he does that, this offense is going to be a problem with those two guys on the outside,” Spears said.

Lamb himself fired off a cryptic post on X — signaling the Pickens deal. Now the All-Pro won't be the only past 1,000-yard receiver in this offense. Pickens racked up 1,140 yards back in 2023. And he's always scaled the 800 receiving yards mark. Pickens now expands the play-calling for incoming head coach Brian Schottenheimer. While focusing more on his new role over his current contract situation.