Shortly after signing with the Dallas Cowboys, reports of Jadeveon Clowney getting arrested and charged with misdemeanor trespassing emerged. Ahead of the team's Week 3 matchup with the Chicago Bears, Clowney is still brushing that issue aside.

Clowney was arrested for parking in an apartment complex parking lot after being told by an officer that he was not permitted to do so. He was briefly taken to a nearby jail and now claims that he plans to dispute the charges.

“It was a parking situation and just escalated,” Clowney told reporters, via ESPN's Todd Archer. “If you know anything about South Carolina, where I'm from, you know how that can go left very fast, and that kind of went left.”

Clowney signed with the Cowboys on Sept. 14, four months after his release from the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers gave him the axe one month after selecting three defensive linemen in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Since joining the team, Clowney has practiced with the Cowboys throughout Week 3, but the team does not expect him to play. Co-owner Spencer Jones previously said he expects the former All-Pro to get another week of practice in before taking the field.

Jadeveon Clowney bolsters Cowboys' weak pass-rush

Upon joining the team, Clowney is listed as a backup defensive end behind Sam Williams and Dante Fowler. His presence would be a significant boost to a struggling unit that has generated just four sacks thus far, tied for the ninth-fewest in the league.

Only three players have managed to get to the quarterback thus far — Kenny Clark, James Houston and Marshawn Kneeland. The subpar numbers come despite facing a weak New York Giants offensive line in Week 2 that had Russell Wilson running for his life in their season opener.

At 32, Clowney is clearly no longer the player he once was. However, he still managed to record 5.5 sacks with the Panthers in 2024 and 9.5 sacks with the Baltimore Ravens in 2023.

Even if Clowney does not officially join the Cowboys for their Week 3 clash with the Bears, his presence should be immediately noticeable. His next chance to make his season debut will be against the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium.