There are some different directions the Dallas Cowboys can go in the draft. And they might even trade up. But for now, tight end Jake Ferguson came up with a new nickname for Dak Prescott that will catch Kevin Durant’s attenion.

The nickname went out through a post on X by Brandon Loree.

#Cowboys Jake Ferguson calling Dak Prescott the ‘Slim Reaper’ saying he’s “down 50lbs.” Another offseason throwing session between the All-Pro QB and Pro Bowl TE.

Unfortunately for Ferguson, the nickname is not an original idea. Durant has carried that nickname for quite some time. It came in reference to his slender frame over the course of his NBA career, according to a post on X by Boardroom.

Durant said his nickname refers to a couple of things, “I’m skinny and I do my work at night.”

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott in recovery mode

Prescott is coming off a season where he missed the last nine games of the season. He also missed the last 11 games of the 2020 season.

The injury last season came in the Week 9 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. He suffered a partial avulsion of his right hamstring. The tendon pulled away from the bone. Prescott underwent surgery in November.

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said the recovery is going well, according to a post on X by Jon Machota.

“Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones with an update on Dak Prescott's recovery from last year's hamstring injury: ‘Dak's doing great. He's coming along. He's very thrilled with where he is. And I know the trainers are too. I feel like he's doing a hell of a job.’

Will he be ready for the start of the offseason program?

‘He'll have some limitations, yeah. But knowing Dak, he's a worker. He's thrilled with where he is.’ ”

Prescott had struggled before his injury, throwing 11 touchdown passes but giving up eight interceptions. His completion percentage of 64.7 marked his lowest level since the second season of his NFL career. He said he will be ready for the season opener, according to dallascowboys.com.

“I'm not gonna put a timeline on it, but I'll be ready for the first game and when anything matters and very, very ready,” Prescott said. “I'm feeling good, (and) I'm doing more and more. The last two weeks have been huge and progressive for me.”