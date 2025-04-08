The Dallas Cowboys are an interesting team to watch heading into the 2025 NFL Draft. Dallas has 10 picks in the draft, including the 12th overall pick. One NFL draft expert had a hard time deciding between two positions for the Cowboys in his latest mock.

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. had a tough time choosing between running back and wide receiver for the Cowboys in his latest mock draft.

Kiper ultimately landed on UNC RB Omarion Hampton as the Cowboys' pick at 12th overall.

“I see the Cowboys trying to improve the run game, which managed 4.0 yards per carry and a league-low six TDs last season. They have thus far replaced Rico Dowdle with Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders. Neither new back has the home run ability of Hampton, who can scoot through holes and take off despite his 221-pound build. I've never been an advocate of the first-round running back, but team owner Jerry Jones isn't afraid to address the position on Day 1.”

Hampton is a powerful runner who looks exactly like what the Cowboys have historically coveted at the position. He would instantly become the lead back ahead of Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders.

Kiper explained why he was so torn choosing between the two positions.

“I was torn here, as I think Dallas will look at all offensive playmakers,” Kiper added. “It needs a difference-making WR2 to take some of the load off CeeDee Lamb. But I'm not sure Texas' Matthew Golden or Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan will go quite this early.”

Matthew Golden is one player who is routinely mocked to the Cowboys.

The Cowboys could also be tempted to select a talented receiver like Tetairoa McMillan. However, it seems unlikely that he will fall all the way to the 12th overall pick.

Former Cowboys WR Dez Bryant added fuel to Omarion Hampton hype train

Mel Kiper is not the only one connecting the dots between the Cowboys and Omarion Hampton.

Former Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant added fuel to the fire when he reposted a spicy post about Hampton on social media.

“North Carolina RB Omarion Hampton continues to skyrocket up draft boards,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz posted on social media. “One executive I spoke with compared him and Ashton Jeanty to the Bijan Robinson-Jahmyr Gibbs class, saying both will go ‘very early.'”

Schultz added that Hampton has already visited the Cowboys, signaling they could be interested in drafting him.

“Hampton — who’s being lauded for his combination of vision, balance and toughness — visited the #Cowboys on Friday,” Schultz continued. “He also has several other visits lined up, following a series of private workouts already completed.”

It will be fascinating to see who the Cowboys pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.