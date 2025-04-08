The NFL Draft is right around the corner and it's not entirely clear what the Dallas Cowboys plan to do with the op running backs. However, one mock draft indicates the franchise could make a trade up for a top wide receiver.

In the latest mock draft by Ian Valentino of The 33rd Team, the Cowboys are pegged to trade up from No. 12 to No. 8 with the Carolina Panthers. In Valentino's mock draft, he has the Las Vegas Raiders trading back with the San Francisco 49ers. So, Dallas moving up to No. 8 would give them the chance to select Arizona Wildcats wideout Tetairoa McMillan before the Raiders can get their hands on him in this scenario.

“Dallas is the next team to trade up, as it wants to beat the Raiders for a playmaker. Tetairoa McMillan is the ideal fit with CeeDee Lamb, boasting elite size and creation after the catch. Dak Prescott would love to have two unique receivers who would make his job easier. This also allows Dallas to take a running back in Round 2 instead of reaching on a non-premium position at No. 12.”

McMillan is viewed as the top wide receiver prospect in the 2025 class outside of Colorado's Travis Hunter, assuming he doesn't play cornerback full-time. Adding Tetairoa to the Cowboys' offense would certainly give the team a nice jolt, especially in the passing game. Prescott would suddenly have two premiere wideouts to throw too, as McMillan has a strong chance of becoming a solid wide receiver in the league.

It's a big trade scenario that requires a lot of moving parts. Additionally, if the Raiders want McMillan that badly, they could simply just draft him with the No. 6 pick overall and avoid a trade back with the 49ers altogether. Additionally, the Panthers are a team that could use a star wideout themselves to give quarterback Bryce Young more options in the passing game.

Regardless, this would be a dream scenario for the Cowboys. Jerry Jones and the front office would be able to improve the wide receiver room immediately and still have a premiere second-round pick they can use on essentially any player they want.

The NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday, April 24. There is plenty of talent available, but we won't know what the Cowboys plan to do until the draft officially begins.