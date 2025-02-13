Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten has long been considered a potential future head coach, and his name even surfaced during the team’s recent coaching search. However, Witten confirmed that team owner Jerry Jones never contacted him regarding the vacancy, which ultimately went to Brian Schottenheimer.

“I did not talk to Jerry about it,” Witten told All City DLLS on Wednesday. “I think they went through a thorough process for them and got to a place where they felt like Brian [Schottenheimer] was the guy. I never worked with Brian or any of that, but I’ll always pull for the Cowboys.”

Expand Tweet

While Witten remains focused on his current role as head coach at Liberty Christian School, where he has led the team to back-to-back Texas state championships, he didn’t hide his long-term aspirations.

“Of course, that’s a long-term goal of mine to one day get back there, when the right opportunity comes,” Witten said. “When that right time and the right opportunity comes, I’m excited to embark on that next chapter.”

Cowboys enter a new era with Brian Schottenheimer at the helm

The Cowboys are entering a new era under Brian Schottenheimer, who was promoted/hired as the head coach after Mike McCarthy’s departure following a disappointing 7-10 season. Schottenheimer, the son of legendary coach Marty Schottenheimer, brings over 25 years of NFL coaching experience to the role and has already earned the respect of quarterback Dak Prescott.

Prescott, who has worked with Schottenheimer for the past three seasons, believes his new head coach has a clear vision for improving the team’s offense.

“We just got to get to running the ball, being a little bit more consistent on that,” Prescott said. “I’ve always enjoyed play-action passes, so just being able to get back to that, but you got to start with the run game. When you have that, the rest of the offense can open up.”

Schottenheimer’s methodical approach to assembling his coaching staff has also impressed Prescott.

“For him to go through the due diligence of getting the guys in, interviewing them, and then taking it and watching the other guys that are there and making final decisions, I think speaks highly of his approach,” Prescott noted.

With the Cowboys ranking 27th in rushing offense last season, Schottenheimer’s main focus will be revitalizing the run game and creating a more balanced attack. While the team still boasts an elite passing offense, finding a consistent ground game will be key to their success in 2025.

For now, Witten will remain on the sidelines at Liberty Christian, but he made it clear that his dream of coaching the Cowboys is far from over. Meanwhile, Schottenheimer will look to turn things around in Dallas and lead the franchise back to playoff contention.