As Dalla Cowboys owner Jerry Jones assists new head coach Brian Schottenheimer in putting together his coaching staff, he poured cold water on the idea of adding Jason Witten into the fold.

The Cowboys have given updates on their progress with the creation of Schottenheimer's staff, including newcomers and departures since Jan. 24. On Monday, Witten's name made the rounds in the search, but Jones doesn't believe it will come to fruition while praising the former Cowboy.

“Jason Witten is not expected to join his former team in any capacity this coming season, per owner and general manager Jerry Jones — though Jones continues to praise the future Hall of Famer as a “great coach” and mentor. Witten recently celebrated a Texas state championship as a coach at the high school level,” the release read.

Witten played 16 seasons with Dallas from 2003 to 2017, initially retiring in 2018 before returning to the team the following year. His last year was in 2020 with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Jerry Jones trying to have Cowboys return to Super Bowl contention

An intriguing response for Jerry Jones to make about Jason Witten, who could have had a positive impact on the Cowboys with the experience and relationships he made throughout his career.

Nonetheless, Jones has to make tough decisions when it comes to bringing Dallas back to championship contention. The franchise is decades removed from their last Super Bowl title in 1995, only getting as far as the NFC Divisional Round in the last 10 seasons.

This season saw them take steps back, on top of suffering injuries to key players. They went 7-10 throughout the campaign, seeing star quarterback Dak Prescott and several defenders go down due to injuries.

Jones is well aware of the high expectations Cowboys fans have for their team, desiring a return to the glory days when the franchise was a powerhouse to be feared.

He will have his hands full when it comes to helping Schottenheimer get acclimated to the responsibilities as Dallas' head coach, but if successful, the reward will be very high.