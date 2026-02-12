The Dallas Cowboys announced 34-year-old Christian Parker as the new defensive coordinator this offseason. It's a move that shows the franchise going in a different direction, as the organization typically preferred experience over youth. On Thursday, team owner and general manager Jerry Jones made an admission about himself after the hiring decision.

When it comes to hiring coaches for his team, the 83-year-old Jones claimed that he has had to change his ways to ensure the Cowboys hire the right people, according to Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News. Although Jones is strictly talking about hiring coaches, this is potentially the first time he has ever made an admission like this.

“When you're set up the way I am, that old mirror, that self-evaluation really is appropriate and has to be done,” said Jones. “My way of doing things doesn't work if I don't change. I'm not successful, then I haven't [changed]. There's no other way.”

Perhaps that self-realization will help the Cowboys improve for next season. Dallas finished the 2025-26 campaign with the No. 30-ranked defense. It was a noticeable weak point for the team, as the defense seemingly couldn't stop a nosebleed. Trading away Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers certainly didn't help either.

But with Christian Parker stepping in as defensive coordinator, the hope is for things to change. Parker is a fast-rising coach in the league. He earned his first coaching gig in the NFL with the Packers in 2019 as a defensive quality coach. After serving as the defensive backs coach for the Denver Broncos for two seasons, he took on the passing game coordinator & defensive backs coach roles for the Philadelphia Eagles for 2024 and 2025.