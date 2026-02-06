The Dallas Cowboys moved off Matt Eberflus after one season — with Jerry Jones facilitating the firing. Christian Parker will step in and run the defense — intriguing Jones in the process.

The owner/general manager is already raving about the incoming defensive coordinator. Cowboys insider for the Dallas Morning News Calvin Watkins shared why Jones is high on Parker.

“I like his focus on being a teacher, educating and his emphasis on that mental aspect of football, he obviously got a lot of physical emphasis too,” Jones told Watkins.

But Parker's arrival isn't the only thing exciting Jones.

Jerry Jones likes makeup of Cowboys defense

Parker is taking over an already revamped defense.

Micah Parsons won't be in the building for minicamp or training camp this time, following the blockbuster Green Bay Packers trade. Trevon Diggs also isn't inside this locker room. DeMarcus Lawrence will chase his first Super Bowl ring on Sunday with the Seattle Seahawks.

Dallas and Jones already faces their first official offseason together without that trio. But that's not stopping Jones from being excited about the 2026 unit in his conversation with Watkins.

“In general I'm excited about the makeup of our entire defensive group,” Jones said. “They're younger to my knowledge right now unless, it was a high school level I don't think we have a head coach in the group. There may be before we totally finalize (everything).”

Parker, though, has his work cut out for him. The Cowboys' last two DC were veterans and past head coaches in Eberflus and Mike Zimmer. The 34-year-old Parker is a first time DC. But brings a Super Bowl ring in tow via the Philadelphia Eagles — where he was defensive backs coach.