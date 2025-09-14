Fans of the Dallas Cowboys are still understandably upset after the trade of Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers shortly before the 2025 NFL season began.

Parsons and the Cowboys were unable to come to terms on a new contract, a problem that was immediately solved upon his arrival in Green Bay, as he was inked to a four-year, $188 million deal. Meanwhile, the Cowboys received defensive lineman Kenny Clark and a pair of draft selections in return.

Cowboys team owner and general manager Jerry Jones, who has faced increased criticism for the trade, explained that he prides himself in his “judicious” approach to contract negotiations.

“We've got some real talent on our roster. You can't keep all of those players under our (salary cap) system,” he said via 105.3 The Fan. “You have to make some decisions. One of the things that I pride myself in, even though I'm criticized for dragging a negotiation out, is that you need to see the wreck when it's coming or see the event when it's coming.”

“When we signed Dak Prescott we knew that we we're going to have to be very judicious as we go forward to put the kind of roster around Prescott that gives us a chance to win the Super Bowl.”

Since acquiring Parsons from the Cowboys, the Packers have won their first two games of the season with victories over the Detroit Lions and the Washington Commanders.

Speaking of contract negotiations, Jones and the Cowboys recently re-signed Pro Bowl left guard Tyler Smith to a $96 million extension. Several other Cowboys players have also received new deals in the last few months, including Jake Ferguson, DaRon Bland, Osa Odighizuwa and Hunter Luepke.

Packers fans thanked Cowboys owner Jerry Jones for Parsons trade

Article Continues Below

Following their victory over the Lions, Packers fans at Lambeau Field went viral for thanking Jones for the acquisition of Parsons, something that Jones admitted he liked hearing.

“I smiled,” he admitted, via Fox News. “I heard a little of that in the first game when they played the Detroit Lions. But the bottom line is… when you trade one of the best players in the NFL, you’re gonna hear about it.”

He justified the trade by saying that the Cowboys have a better chance of winning the Super Bowl for the first time in over a quarter century with the pieces they received in return for Parsons.

“Those four or five players, including the player we got, have a much better chance of helping us win a championship than one player,” Jones said.

So far in his tenure with the Packers, Parsons has 1.5 sacks.