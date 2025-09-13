After trading All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers, the Dallas Cowboys had to at least show their fans that they are committed to building a winning product. While it remains to be seen how everything will work out, the organization is certainly being proactive. Following the decision to lock up cornerback DaRon Bland, the Cowboys have now agreed to a four-year, $96 million extension with left guard Tyler Smith, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Article Continues Below

The two-time Pro Bowler is now the highest-paid player at his position.