Micah Parsons is obviously focused on helping the Green Bay Packers win football games, as illustrated by the one and a half sacks and 10 total pressures he has registered in the team's 2-0 start to the season, but it is important to remember that it has only been two weeks since he was traded.

The Dallas Cowboys dealt away the game-changing edge rusher after contract extension talks reached an impasse and Parsons requested a trade. Those wounds, no matter what is said in public, take time to heal.

Parsons looks elated to be on the Packers — a $186 million contract and strong championship aspirations will usually have that effect on an athlete — but the Cowboys will always be his first love. When a deeply passionate relationship comes to a rough end, spite is bound to creep in on occasion. Following Green Bay's 27-18 home win versus the Washington Commanders on Thursday, the fans who stayed inside Lambeau Field for the Amazon Prime postgame show had a simple message for Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

“Thank you Jerry,” they chanted. Parsons, who was joining the desk for an interview, egged on the crowd, via sports content creator Caden Sunila. It is only natural to take satisfaction in showing up an ex-boss. It remains to be seen which team will benefit most in the long run from the stunning blockbuster, but the multi-time All-Pro is flourishing in his new home through two weeks.

And he is not even operating at full capacity yet. Once Parsons shakes off all the rust from his training camp hold-in and fully recovers from his back injury, he could put Cowboys brass under even more scrutiny.

Micah Parsons is very much Enjoying the "Thank You Jerry" Chant that is currently going on pic.twitter.com/MAyV1WOqki — Caden Sunila (@CadenSunila) September 12, 2025

Article Continues Below

Micah Parsons, Packers can make it hurt for the Cowboys and their fans

One year after reaching huge extensions with both quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, the franchise's defensive cornerstone was eyeing his own mega deal. Jones took his sweet time, as he often does, before securing a verbal agreement on figures from Micah Parsons. What was apparently supposed to be a meeting about leadership veered into contract talks. The star pas-rusher's agent, David Mulugheta, attempted to start negotiations after being excluded from this conversation, but Dallas was content with its offer and did not wish to make a larger commitment.

Jerry Jones called out Parsons' durability, the player was seen laying down during a preseason game and speculation continued to rise by the day. Eventually, despite the organization's insistence that the former No. 11 would wear a star on his helmet moving forward, a historic trade was struck between the Cowboys and Packers. The saga is over, and both squads are engrossed in their respective campaigns.

However, regardless of how much it tortures Dallas, the narrative surrounding this Packers' season will be inextricably linked to the name “Jones.” That will be especially true when Parsons returns to AT&T Stadium for a Week 4 meeting with his former employer. Both parties will downplay the prime-time matchup, of course, but everyone knows it is more than just a late-September game.

Parsons' reaction to the “Thank you Jerry” chants prove that much.