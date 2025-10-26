The Dallas Cowboys are surviving without superstar Micah Parsons. Dallas is 3-3-1 after trading away their best player shortly before the 2025 season. But it does not sound like the Cowboys have any ill will towards Parsons at all.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was not surprised when Parsons had a career-best game with the Packers in Week 7.

“I expected that,” Jones said. “When I made the trade, I thought both sides would do well — us with (defensive tackle Kenny) Clark and the picks, and him up there. We both have good days, and we have our picks.”

Parsons went off against the Cardinals, racking up three sacks in the same game. It was the first three-sack performance of Parsons' career.

Jones made it clear that he personally did not want to trade Parsons away. He suggested that the contract Parsons demanded was simply too much for the Cowboys.

“The numbers got Micah, not me,” Jones added. “He’s elite, but we were better off with numbers of players. It had nothing to do with contracts or agents. I’d love to have Micah plus everything I got. But I can’t. That’s the cap.”

Now it seems the Cowboys are back on the hunt for their next defensive playmaker.

Cowboys hunting for defensive player after Micah Parsons trade

The Cowboys would not mind replacing Parsons at the NFL's trade deadline.

Dallas is reportedly exploring the trade market, specifically searching for a defensive player. NFL insider Jordan Schultz explained why the Cowboys are on the prowl after trading Parsons.

“Dallas views its defense as an ascending one,” Schultz said. “Especially when we consider the fact that they're getting back Demarvion Overshown, their star linebacker, who last season was really playing at an All-Pro caliber level. And it's so significant because Dallas views him as like a superstar mid-season acquisition in a trade.”

As a result, Jones has been getting on the phone in the hopes of landing another big fish.

“So, when you consider that, and the fact that the defense has shown some life, it's my understanding that Jerry Jones has been making phone calls potentially for the opportunity to go out and get another defensive player,” Schultz added.

It will be fascinating to see what moves, if any, the Cowboys make at the trade deadline.

Cowboys at Broncos kicks off at 4:25PM ET on Sunday.