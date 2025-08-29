The Dallas Cowboys owner, Jerry Jones, addressed the franchise following the blockbuster trade that sent All-Pro pass rusher Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers on Thursday. In return, Dallas receives defensive tackle Kenny Clark and two first-round picks.

Jones firmly rejected the idea that the move represents a rebuild, instead framing it as a calculated decision to strengthen a roster weakness. He said the Cowboys had long struggled against the run, finishing 29th in rushing defense in 2024, and stressed that the acquisition of Clark directly targets that deficiency.

“Without being too broad, obviously, we did think it was in the best interest of our organization – not only the future, but right now this season, as well,” Jones said. “We’ve gained a Pro Bowl player in an area that we had big concerns in, on the inside of our defense.”

“Let me go beyond your question. First of all, I want to tell you that I really like Micah. I appreciate the four years that we’ve had him here. He’s a great player. We are very appreciative of the fact that he’s a great player.”

Jones dismissed any notion of bitterness in the split.

“There’s not an ounce of vindictiveness. There’s no bad feeling on my part about the fact that we didn’t come together on an agreement. The facts are … specifically, we need to stop the run. We haven’t been able to stop the run at key times for several years.”

The move followed months of contentious negotiations with Parsons. The 26-year-old linebacker requested a trade on August 1, following disputes over contract terms and training camp participation. While Dallas had offered him a new deal in April, Parsons declined.

Jerry Jones, renowned for his “deadlines make deals” philosophy in contract talks, ultimately opted to move on rather than meet the demands. He previously endured drawn-out negotiations with Dak Prescott, who re-signed on a four-year, $240 million extension, and CeeDee Lamb, who secured a four-year, $136 million deal in 2024.

Micah Parsons’ departure strips Dallas of its most dominant defensive weapon. Since entering the league as the 12th overall pick in 2021, he has produced 52.5 sacks in four seasons, becoming the first player in NFL history to record at least 12 sacks in each of his first four seasons.

He also tallied 330 quarterback pressures and led the NFL with a 20.3% pressure rate during that span, per TruMedia. The Cowboys’ defense ranked first in EPA per play with Parsons on the field since 2021, but fell to last when he was off the field.

Jones compared the trade to the historic 1989 Herschel Walker deal, when Dallas shipped its star running back to Minnesota for a package of players and draft picks. That gamble helped build the foundation for the Cowboys’ three Super Bowls in the 1990s. The hope is that the two first-round picks from Green Bay, projected as late-round selections given the Packers’ recent playoff success, could provide similar long-term benefits.

Nevertheless, the decision comes after a 7–10 season, and for fans, it feels like a loss of another star. Parsons, a four-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro, leaves at the age of 26, yet to enter his prime. For many, the trade represents a step back for a franchise that has not reached the NFC Championship Game in the 21st century.