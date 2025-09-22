The Dallas Cowboys were already in trouble against the Chicago Bears when things got worse: CeeDee Lamb left the game with an ankle injury in the first half and was quickly ruled questionable to return.

He briefly reentered for one route before limping off again, shaking his head in frustration. By the start of the second half, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero confirmed Lamb would not return.

It was a devastating blow for a team already struggling to move the ball, especially after two early Bears touchdowns put Dallas on the back foot.

After the 31-14 loss, team owner and general manager Jerry Jones addressed Lamb’s status in a media scrum posted by 105.3 The Fan on X, formerly Twitter.

Asked about his level of concern, Jones reassured reporters that the injury did not appear severe.

“Talked to him, he felt good about it, really did, and I just talked to him just a second ago, and he thought he could go, so that’s a good sign. And then the doctors told him that they thought it was not as serious as it could be, so he left.”

Jones then shifted to giving Chicago credit for dictating the tempo.

“I wanna give the Bears a lot of credit here, they were able to really effectively make big plays, big plays, against our defense,” he said. “It was 2 turnovers, all of that, just I thought we’d come back in the second half and we’d run the ball on, instead they did a good job of making it all.”

#DallasCowboys owner and GM Jerry Jones informed the media following the loss to the Bears that CeeDee Lamb's ankle injury isn't as serious as it could have been. Listen to Jones' entire visit with the media in the comments.⤵️ pic.twitter.com/mWD13w8wdZ — 105.3 The FAN (@1053thefan) September 22, 2025

Article Continues Below

The Cowboys’ offensive rhythm has yet to truly take off this season. Lamb, who was coming off a nine-catch, 110-yard outing in Week 2, was expected to continue leading the passing attack.

Not long after Jerry Jones’ comments, NFL insider Ian Rapoport provided more clarity. According to his update on X, the Cowboys believe Lamb suffered a high-ankle sprain, though “not as bad as it originally seemed.”

The wideout will undergo further tests to confirm the diagnosis. Typically, this type of injury sidelines players for four to six weeks, but Jones remains optimistic that Lamb’s case may not follow the usual timeline.

Off the field, Lamb and Pickens have already found themselves in the NFL’s crosshairs. After their choreographed celebration in Week 2 against the Giants, both receivers were fined $14,491 for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Pickens incurred an additional fine for removing his helmet, bringing his tally to nearly $30,000. The penalties may sting, but Dallas knows it cannot afford to lose Lamb’s production if its offense is to climb into top-tier form.

For now, the focus remains on Lamb’s recovery. The Cowboys are 1-2 and searching for answers on both sides of the ball. Any long-term absence for their top receiver would only compound the pressure on Prescott and head coach Mike McCarthy.